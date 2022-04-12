Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,099,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

