Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:AC opened at $37.21 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.