Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ASTE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

