AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £110 at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.28) to £110 ($143.34) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5,780.83.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $271,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

