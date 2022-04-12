AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $70.63

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.63, but opened at $68.89. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 145,856 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.28) to £110 ($143.34) in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,780.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

