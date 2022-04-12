Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.30 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.