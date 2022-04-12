Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.30 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
