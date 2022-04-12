Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASUR stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.