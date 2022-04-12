Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,591 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Atkore worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 115.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Atkore by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

