Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,468. Atotech has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

