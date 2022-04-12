aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.50. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 207,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $8,217,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

