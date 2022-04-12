Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

