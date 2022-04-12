AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$59.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.19.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.07. 67,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.98. The company has a market cap of C$856.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$26.80 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.4999998 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

