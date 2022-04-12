Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day moving average of $220.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

