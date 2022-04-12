Autonio (NIOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,951.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $127,951.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07538639 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.98 or 1.00072941 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.