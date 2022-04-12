Avalon (NYSE:AWX) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avalon and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon 2.80% 5.10% 2.50% Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon and Quest Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $70.38 million 0.20 $1.97 million $0.50 7.18 Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.71 $1.69 million $0.08 72.51

Avalon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quest Resource. Avalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Avalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Avalon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avalon and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.15%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Avalon.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Avalon on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations. The Golf and Related Operations segment focuses on the operation and management of golf courses and related country clubs, hotels and resort amenities, athletic centers, and travel agencies. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, OH.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

