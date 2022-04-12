Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.78 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 317.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

