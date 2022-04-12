Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.
NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.78 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 317.83 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
