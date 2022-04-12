Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avantor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avantor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after purchasing an additional 361,023 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantor by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

