Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 520 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 470 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $482.50.

Aviva stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviva (AVVIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.