Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $214.39. The company had a trading volume of 150,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

