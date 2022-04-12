Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $755.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

