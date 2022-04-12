B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Declares $0.41 Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Saturday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RILYN opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.