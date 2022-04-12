Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

BBLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

