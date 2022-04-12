Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Baidu posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baidu.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.28.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.05 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $222.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.82.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
