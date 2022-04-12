Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average is $151.16. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

