Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.90 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.15) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.78) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.00 ($4.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.89) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.43) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.94 ($4.28).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

