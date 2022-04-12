Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 204,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 950,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 842,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,137,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $318.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

