Bank of America Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Bank of America reissued their hold rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$145.00.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$134.93.

Shares of TFII opened at C$105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.08. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$92.38 and a 1 year high of C$148.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,399,318.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

