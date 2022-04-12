Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) PT Lowered to $34.00

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

