BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BankUnited has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 40,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

