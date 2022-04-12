Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 134 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,685,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.51 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

