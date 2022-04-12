Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 13,850 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PTC by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC by 153.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 419,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

