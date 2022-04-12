Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 2,406 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,122,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 562,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

EQIX stock opened at $751.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $713.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.