Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.89 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

