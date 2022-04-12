Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.80 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

