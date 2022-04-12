Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.88 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $139.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.23.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

