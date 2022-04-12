Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $3.81 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

