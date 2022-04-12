Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,534,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,803,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,793,000 after buying an additional 1,687,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 1,322,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.