Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $449,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.07. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.