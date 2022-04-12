Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $233.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.