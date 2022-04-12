Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

