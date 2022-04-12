Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 46,487 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 494.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 46,487 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.