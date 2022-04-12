Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 11,368 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 286.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.30. 583,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

