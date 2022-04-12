Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 25,763 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

