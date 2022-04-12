Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 760.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

CRSP opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.