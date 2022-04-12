Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.34 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $308.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.04 and a 200-day moving average of $509.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.45.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

