Barclays Boosts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $22.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $892.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

