Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 15,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

