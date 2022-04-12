Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $38,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Moderna stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.25. 63,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,480,864. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.