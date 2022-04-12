Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.27 ($80.72).

Shares of BAS opened at €51.40 ($55.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.38 and a 200-day moving average of €61.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($79.22).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

