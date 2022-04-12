Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €67.50 by Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €67.50 ($73.37) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.40 ($55.87). The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.51. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a twelve month high of €72.84 ($79.17). The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.